COVID-19’s reach can go beyond the classroom.
In a meeting Monday night, the Frankfort Independent Schools board of education approved a CARES ACT grant to cover the cost of the salary and benefits of the Wrap Around staff from March 16, 2020-April 30, 2020 for a total cost of $26,636.
The Wrap Around program provides childcare for children ages 3-5 and is available to anyone in the community.
FIS Superintendent said in a phone interview Tuesday that because of COVID-19, fewer children are allowed in the program.
Pre-COVID, the program could care for 38 children, and the number is currently 24.
“We have a certain number of staff,” he said, “and right now we’re restricted in the number of kids we can have.”
Barber reported to the board Monday that the Wrap Around, located at Second Street School, is operating at a deficit.
“We’re operating at a $3,000 deficit per month, and we have to figure out how to cover that,” he said Tuesday. “We’re trying to find a break-even approach and make sure we’re not operating in a deficit.”
Barber said the district is looking at different strategies, including the possibility of staff taking on dual roleS.
No staff has been laid off, but Barber said there is one vacant position that hasn’t been filled.
“We don’t want to shut down any child care at all,” he said. “We have to make sure we break even, and we’re figuring our way through that.”
