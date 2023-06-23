At Thursday’s late afternoon work session, the Franklin County Fiscal Court approved their new budget, renewed contracts for services at Franklin County Regional Jail, took further steps towards digitizing payments and announced the expansion of the Sheriff’s school resource officer (SRO) program.
County Treasurer Amy Quatman detailed a second amendment that would add $6.5 million to the county’s budget, with the final total for next year coming in at $54.1 million. Accounting for capital expenditures and federal projects, the county will be working with a total operating budget of around $30.2 million for 2023-2024.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller praised Quatman and her team for their efforts, along with those of the budget committee and individual department supervisors for assembling the necessary budgetary documentation.
“I want to commend everyone who took the time to see what they could do with and without. It was a huge exercise for us, and I do thank the fiscal court for being fiscally responsible," he stated. “Everyone put a lot of time into this, and I am glad to see that we are finally here.”
The budget amendment, which was authorized by the Department for Local Government, passed on a 5-1 vote, with Magistrate Eric Whisman being the only vote against approval. Whisman also was the lone vote against approval of the budget transfer from fiscal year 2022-2023.
The court did unanimously approve entering into a developmental agreement with Kentucky Interactive to begin the process of making payments for licenses, inspections and other county services payable online.
According to representatives from Kentucky Interactive and Deputy Judge-Executive Jack Kennedy, it would be a phased introduction, and would allow the county time to test the new system. Planning and Zoning will be the first department to utilize new online payment systems.
“Early on, one of the main focuses and priorities was to find ways to make county government more efficient. To run better, and to be more community oriented and business friendly. One of the things we looked at on day one was to get all of our services and forms online,” Kennedy explained.
“Talking with the magistrates, with the judge, we said ‘let’s make everything accessible’ to our developers, to our builders, and to our community at large.”
The system, which should take around 30-60 days to implement, would cost the city $100 for each credit card processing terminal, and would be paid for through a 2.95% transaction fee on each card transaction regardless of issuer, and a $1 per transaction fee on ACH or eCheck payments.
Kennedy also assured the court that citizens and businesses could continue to pay for services and property taxes via check without using the online portal.
Sheriff Chris Quire also appeared Thursday, along with School Safety Coordinator Captain Jeff Abrams to report on the expansion of the Franklin County Schools SRO program. Resource officers will now be posted in all 13 Franklin County public schools in the 2023-2024 school year, a jump that Quire called “a lot of progress in a short amount of time."
Abrams, who retired as Frankfort Police Chief in 2017, has served as the head of the Sheriff’s Office SRO division since June of 2018.
“Being in the school all the time, I see what you guys do,” Magistrate and Franklin County teacher J.W. Blackburn told Quire and Abrams. “I think the community, in large part, doesn’t know what you do there. They think, ‘oh, well we have police in the school for trouble,' but there is so much more that you do,” asking Abrams to talk about the role of SROs in schools.
“I guess the mantra of being an SRO is being a counselor, a coach, a teacher, and a cop. You have all those roles, and the counselor and role model aspect will be a big part of what we do now that we are going into the elementary schools,” Abrams explained.
“A lot of these kids don’t have a strong role model, and they look up to and respect the law enforcement role, and someone to show them the way to do right. That is a big part of it. The team we have currently has knocked it out of the park. They have done a great job. I asked them all when they came on board to really embrace their assigned schools and to become a part of the team. But also, to take ownership of the students. I’ve seen them take kids out to lunch when they overcome a hurdle, and go to games because the students came to them in school and said ‘hey, I really want you to come to my game.”
Abrams continued, saying “I am hoping we will be able to recruit and get the same quality that we’ve already gotten to supplement. It’s a huge asset to the community and the kids. One of the statistics you see is that there has never been a mass shooting at a school where there was an SRO present, so an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If we can prevent something like that from ever happening in our community, what more can we ask for?”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.