Employees of the city and county were recognized as "Roads Scholars" or Road Masters at a graduation ceremony last Wednesday.
The City of Frankfort’s Cody Allen, Michael Marraccini, Josh Skaggs and Trey Troxell graduated as Roads Scholars from the Kentucky Transportation Center’s Roads Scholars/Road Masters Training Programs. Jacob Smither of the Franklin County Road Department was recognized as a Road Master.
The program is at the University of Kentucky. The five men were among 127 Road Scholars and 189 Road Masters who completed the 2019 training programs. More than 3,600 Roads Scholars and 2,700 Road Masters have completed the program to date.