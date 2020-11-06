CumberlandsLogo.png

Five students from Frankfort earned degrees from the University of the Cumberlands last summer.

The graduates are Meghan Adams, Alexander Hinckley and Britney Spicer, who all completed their Education Specialist in school guidance counselor; Virginia Marshall, who completed her Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling; and Terri Collins, who completed her Master of Arts in education in teacher leader — English.

