Five students from Frankfort recently graduated from the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University.

They are Ava Lorin Ashley, Bethany Eleanor Lucio, Khloe Makenzee Schwaniger, Kelsey Faith Sowders and James Canyon Thomas.

craft academy logo.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription