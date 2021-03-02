CumberlandsLogo.png

WILLIAMSBURG — Five Frankfort students completed their degrees at the University of the Cumberlands last fall.

Robert Driskell earned a degree in educational specialist in director of pupil personnel.

Mandy Meyer earned a Master of Arts in education degree.

Shannon Duncan earned a Masters of Arts in teaching degree.

Christopher Collins and Lacey Piersol earned Masters of Arts Education in school counseling degrees.

