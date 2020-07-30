Service is an important word to Chuck Fletcher, one that plays a big role in his life.

Chuck Fletcher

On Saturday, Fletcher was elected as a Kiwanis International trustee.

“It’s an honor,” Fletcher said. “I wanted to finish in the top three, but when I learned I was the top vote getter I was shocked.”

There were five candidates for three international trustee positions. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kiwanis couldn’t hold its annual international convention, and the Kiwanis International Council voted on the trustees.

Fletcher’s three-year term begins Oct. 1. He’s a trustee for the North American and Canadian Region of Kiwanis, and he’s been assigned to three districts — Georgia, Kansas and Minnesota/Dakotas. He’ll spend two years in the U.S. and in the third year he’ll be assigned a foreign country with which to work.

“We’ll certainly look at membership, especially with COVID-19,” Fletcher said about his work with the three districts. “We’ll look at the strength of leadership, how much of an impact Kiwanis Club has on its community and how it can have a greater impact.

“We’ll look at branding and imaging, service and leadership programs we have for kids and for mentally disabled adults. And finances will be part of it. I’ll be like a counselor.”

Fletcher joined the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort 18 years ago. He’s served as a club officer and governor of the Kentucky-Tennessee District. He was nominated for the international trustee position by Kendra Skidmore, current governor of the Kentucky-Tennessee District.

It was during Fletcher’s tenure as Kentucky Tennessee-District governor in 2015-2016 that the district had its last positive growth in membership.

“What I like about Kiwanis is it feels like family,” Fletcher said. “I was invited by a city commissioner in Frankfort, and I really liked the opportunity we had for service.

“I really enjoy living in this community. Kiwanis does a lot of service in the community, and that’s what I wanted to do. I enjoy giving back to the community.”

Fletcher does that in several ways. In addition to the Kiwanis Club, he is a member of the Franklin County School Board, he is active in the Capital City Retired Teachers’ Association, where he has served as president, and he serves as a trustee on the Frankfort Regional Hospital Board.

“This is a nice community,” Fletcher said. “Serving on these boards is a way for me to give back.”

