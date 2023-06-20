Sarah Fletcher and Skyler Sutton, both of Frankfort, were named to the President’s List at University of the Cumberlands for the spring 2023 semester.

CumberlandsLogo.png

To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

