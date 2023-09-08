Last school year, after two Franklin County High School students and two former students died by suicide, FCHS student Olivia Adkins started thinking about what could be done to raise awareness about the issue.
That was the beginning of the Flyers Care Project, which spreads the word about suicide prevention.
“I talked to my friends, ‘do you think there’s a need for this?’” said Adkins. who had given the issue a lot of thought. “After I got a better idea in my head I took it to the officers, and then to Mr. (Terry) Johnson, and we all really, really liked the idea.
“It kind of took off from there and became a lot bigger. Because it was just supposed to be T-shirts and something that spreads awareness, but it’s gotten so much bigger.”
Adkins, Caroline Blackburn and Griffin McElmurray are co-presidents of the FCHS senior class, which has spearheaded the project, and Johnson is the senior class sponsor.
“We have little cards we’re handing out that say Flyers Care Project, which has F-L-Y-E-R-S on it with a different meaning for each letter,” McElmurray said. “We also have banners that are placed around the school, and we’re doing ribbons and T-shirts.”
The T-shirts are in the planning stage but aren’t available yet, while the cards and ribbons are being handed out. The banners are posted throughout the school and are moved regularly so they don’t stay in any one place very long.
“One big thing we want to mention is this could not be possible without JRS and CLS,” Adkins said. “JRS did the cards for us and the banners, and CLS is going to do the T-shirts for us.”
The class officers are also talking about the project, hoping to get more students involved.
“We plan to speak on it a lot,” Blackburn said. “We’ve already talked to each of the classes, whole grades together, and we’ve gone to each of the advisory classes to talk to smaller groups about what we’re doing.”
One of the goals is to get more than students and schools involved.
“We also as a whole would like this to spread more than just Flyers Care, something that the whole community, even people from the other side of town, can participate in and be a part of,” McElmurray said.
“We’re putting Flyers Care so that it’s personal to people and they don’t think this is some distance thing,” Blackburn said, “but we do want to see it spread further like Griffin said. That’s not to put recognition on Franklin County by having the name on it, it’s just so people know it’s near them.
“Neither our class and neither of those companies are profiting from any of this. We’re choosing a local organization to give all the profits to from the T-shirts, and the cards and ribbons and everything else is free.” A decision hasn’t been made yet on which local organization will receive the profits.
Posted on the cards that have been handed out is 988, the national suicide prevention hotline, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and where callers will talk to a live person.
Adkins, Blackburn and McElmurray thanked Johnson for his leadership and work on the project, which has been well received by students.
“As soon as we gave the ribbons out they all put them on their backpacks,” Adkins said. “I’ve seen a lot of people have the business cards in their phone cases and their wallets, just anywhere visible. You can walk around the hallways and there are people with ribbons on their backpacks.
“It’s honestly really, really amazing to see how involved students have been with this and how well they’ve been taking it.”
And those working on the project intend to keep getting the word out.
“We’re trying to consistently keep putting stuff out there throughout the year,” McElmurray said. “That’s why the first week of school we talked to all the advisers, a couple weeks later we put out the ribbons, and next we’ll put out the T-shirts, the assemblies. We’ve got a series of events we’re going to carry out throughout the year to keep this alive.”
One of the assemblies will be next week during National Suicide Prevention Week.
“We’ve going to have an assembly and have speakers within the school talk to everyone about this project,” Blackburn said. “A lot of people see it as a problem, but they don’t think it relates to them in any way or it doesn’t relate to anyone they know. We’re just kind of showing that this is real and very much around us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.