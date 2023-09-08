090923.FCHS-Adkins McElmurray Blackburn_ly.jpg

Franklin County senior class co-presidents, from left, Olivia Adkins. Griffin McElmurray and Caroline Blackburn have helped launch the Flyers Care Project, which which brings attention to the topic of suicide prevention. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Last school year, after two Franklin County High School students and two former students died by suicide, FCHS student Olivia Adkins started thinking about what could be done to raise awareness about the issue.

That was the beginning of the Flyers Care Project, which spreads the word about suicide prevention.

090923.Flyers Care banner_ly.jpg

The Flyers Care Project has posted banners throughout Franklin County High School. The banners are moved periodically so they don't stay in one location for a long period of time. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

