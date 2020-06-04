Plans are being made, guidelines are being issued and followed, all with the hope of having a high school fall sports season.
But exactly when the season will start and what it will look like for the various sports is still up in the air.
Still, after the spring sports season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, just knowing there’s a chance to play in the fall is lifting spirits.
“I can’t imagine the spring sports kids who lost their seasons,” FCHS football coach Eddie James said. “High school sports can be pretty important. We’re going to do it and do it the right way.”
Segment 1 for fall sports began Monday and runs through June 14. It allows for teams to meet, but social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Athletes can meet in groups of 10 with one coach overseeing each group.
Players must provide their own masks and water. For now, in sports like soccer and volleyball, balls cannot be shared, and players must use the same ball the entire practice.
Hand sanitizer must be available, and temperatures will be taken prior to practice.
Any shared equipment, such as weightlifting equipment, must be sanitized between uses.
Franklin County Schools has a plan that was devised by athletic directors Tracy Spickard of Franklin County and Don Miller of Western Hills.
The plan must be approved by the board of education through the superintendent of schools and in consultation with the Franklin County Health Department.
“We took what the governor had in place for youth sports and what the KHSAA had released, and we kind of combined that to fit the district for Western Hills and Franklin County,” Miller said.
Frankfort High football coach Craig Foley devised a plan that has to be approved by the school’s principal, athletic director, the superintendent, the school board and the local health department.
“As soon as I heard about protocols and guidelines going in, I put a plan together, and then after Commissioner (Julian) Tackett and the KHSAA put out their guidelines I modified my plan,” Foley said.
Pending approval by the health department, Foley plans to meet with his team three days next week, but it will be in socially distanced groups of 10. No practice is allowed.
Segment 2 will be June 15-28. According to the KHSAA guidelines for football, no activity during this segment can simulate game competition, and sessions must focus on skill development and general conditioning as well as instruction without game formations.
That’s fine with Foley.
“I’m tickled to death with it,” he said. “They’re kids. They’ve been sleeping all day, playing Fortnite, and this will allow us to get kids in and do some conditioning and strength training.
“We want them to be physically active, move around. There will be no ball, and that’s perfect. It will acclimate them to the training.”
The Flyers finished 11-1 last year, losing in the second round of the playoffs.
“The kids are excited to get back, and the players need to see us,” James said. “This place means a lot more to them than I understood before this happened.
“The first thing will be getting physically in shape. We have players asking ‘what can we do to get better?’ Our leaders have stepped up, and they’re holding each other accountable.
“I’ve had people call and tell me that six or seven of my guys are at the park working out together. When 15-, 16-year-olds are left to their own devices, workouts may not be what they want to do.”
The FCHS volleyball team has been posting workouts for its players.
“We have a website with weekly workouts the girls can do,” coach Dale Adkins said. “We’ve been doing that since spring break week.
“Other things we wanted to work on this year, communication, leadership, I think that’s put us ahead a little bit. I’ve been able to organize some things we can implement that in an ordinary season I might not have time to do. As bad as this has been, it’s allowed an opportunity to do that.”
The fall sport that might be least affected by all the new guidelines is golf. Players have their own clubs, and they aren’t allowed to ride carts during competition.
“I think we should be able to go ahead and go,” FCHS boys golf coach Kevin Hall said. “You have kids holding the flag, and they might stand closer together on the green, but it wouldn’t be hard for them to distance themselves.”
Cross country practice will begin with coaches working with groups of 10, and the students must stay 6 feet apart while running.
“I’m not sure how races are going to be,” FCHS girls cross country coach Kristen O’Neil said. “You know cross country, and you get a crowd at the starting line, you get a crowd at the finish line, and there are a lot of spectators. I’m hoping we get some answers before too long.
“Teaching and coaching, you have to roll with it, and you saw that the last nine weeks of the school year.”
WHHS boys soccer coach Chad Mangum had 14 juniors on last year’s team that are returning this season.
“I’ve been in contact with some players, and they’re excited,” he said. “They thought for awhile we might not get to play. We have 14 seniors this year who played on the team last year, and if 14 seniors have to miss their season, that’s terrible.
“We have to have school board approval to practice and follow guidelines from the CDC. We’re hoping for the best and that we get to play. We’re taking it one day at a time.”
The teams in the county school system won’t start meeting until June 15.
“A big thing right now is the availability of supplies,” Miller said. “We need cleaning solution, thermometers, hand sanitizer.”
Miller is working on two fronts, as AD and the WHHS football coach.
“With football what we’ve done is we’ve posted some things on an app, some virtual workouts, that they can do for strength and conditioning,” he said. “How much are they doing? We don’t know.
“I think the biggest thing is seeing the kids, being positive around them, and getting back in a routine, and having something positive for them.”
Segment 3 is June 29-July 12, with many of the same guidelines as Segment 2. Segment 4, running from July 13-July 31, has “to be determined” listed for its guidelines.
Teams have their schedules made out, with the FCHS boys golf team starting its season July 31 at the Lafayette Five-Star Invitational.
Whether teams will get to play those schedules, or play at all, hasn’t been determined. As the KHSAA has said, the situation has been extremely fluid.
“I’ve been going back and forth,” FHS volleyball coach Eileen Butts said about having a season. “The more I’m reading about it, with high-touch sports like football and volleyball, I’m skeptical about playing in the next 60 days.
“I’m skeptical, but I have faith in the KHSAA and our school district. They’re really working hard to make the season happen, and I hope they do. The girls need this.”
“Hopefully we’ll get to play football, but we could have a flare-up and be back at home again,” James said. “I’m cautiously optimistic.”
