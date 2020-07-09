There are a couple of things Franklin County School Superintendent Mark Kopp would like parents to know.
There is a difference between nontraditional instruction (NTI) and virtual learning.
School will not look the same when it begins this fall.
“Virtual instruction is not NTI, and a lot of people strongly associate those things together,” Kopp said. “We need to do a good job of explaining what the differences are.”
NTI was used to finish out last school year when the coronavirus pandemic forced school closings.
Now, with the pandemic still a force with no vaccine, parents are being asked to decide if they want their children to have in-person instruction or virtual learning this coming school year.
Questionnaires are being sent out to today to ask parents for their preference.
“They’ll have about a week to decide what option is best for them,” Kopp said. “When we get the numbers back it will help us determine if we can be in the building Monday through Friday or if we need to do some sort of hybrid.”
No matter which option parents choose, NTI will not be in the mix.
“NTI was never intended to be a long-term solution in education,” Kopp said. “You don’t want to start the school year off with NTI.”
NTI was designed to be a short-term option, used mainly to review information in situations such as snow days when a district has run out of make-up days.
“If a parent chooses virtual learning, they have to have Internet access to make it happen, and parental support at home is very much preferred,” Kopp said. “We’d like to make virtual learning look as close to in-person instruction as we can.
“Let’s say you have a teacher who teaches a class with in-person instruction that starts at 8:40 a.m. As soon as she starts the lesson she could turn on her Chromebook and log on to Google Meet and invite students who are virtual learning to sign in.
“She could teach the lesson as Chromebook records it, and it could be live time. It could be a pre-recorded lesson the teacher recorded, and a student could log in and complete online assignments to show they have mastery of the material.”
There were more than 4,000 responses to the last survey sent to parents by FCS with 54% saying they preferred face-to-face instruction, and 46% preferring virtual instruction.
There is a chance, if enough parents select in-person instruction, the district would have to go to a hybrid plan because schools could only allow a certain number of students in the building and still follow health and safety guidelines.
Those who selected virtual learning would remain at home, but those who chose in-person would go to school part of the week and have virtual instruction the rest of the week under the hybrid plan.
“We have to make a decision for the whole district,” Kopp said. “We can’t make one for one school and one for another school.”
For those who select in-person instruction, temperatures will be taken every day, either before getting on a bus or arriving at school.
“One thing to remember is we have to follow all the guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Education, the Public Health Department and the governor,” Kopp said.
“If you opt for classes with face-to-face instruction, you have to have a mask. You don’t need to wear it all day, but when you move, you mask, or when social distancing (six feet) can’t be accomplished.
“It’s not the school district saying this is what you have to do. We’re following the guidelines given. It’s mandatory from the health department. Hopefully we can accomplish social distancing where they won’t have to wear masks, and we’re doing everything we can to limit the amount of time moving between classes.”
Parents are now making decisions on what instruction they’d like their children to receive next year.
Tracy Spickard, a teacher, coach and the athletic director at Franklin County High School, is in a unique situation. She’s also the mother of twin daughters who will be freshmen this fall.
“I’m in favor of in-person instruction or a hybrid,” Spickard said. “Coming in as freshmen and making that transition from middle school to high school would be difficult to do with virtual learning.
“I’d like, at the minimum, to see some combination of the two. There’s nothing that can substitute for in-person instruction in my opinion.
“I’m all for in-person if we can reach the guidelines and make sure students, staff and teachers are safe.”
Leitha Harris has two children at FCHS, a son who will be a sophomore and a daughter who will be a senior.
“It’s a really hard decision to make,” she said. “My daughter enjoys school and missed the connection of being in class. My son is not self-motivated, and it was hard to get him to finish his virtual classes (in the spring).”
Harris thinks a hybrid might be best but realizes the logistics would be difficult.
“I hate they’re missing out on so much," she said. "So many kids need what schools offer inside their walls, and they’ve already been out for so long.
“Going back to school would be ideal, but is it safest? I don’t know."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.