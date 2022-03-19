Focus on Race Relations (FORR) is asking for the public’s help to raise money for an appreciation luncheon for teachers in Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools.

Currently there are roughly 640 teachers in the two local school systems and Frankfort organization is hoping to raise $3,200 to provide boxed lunches for them.

“These past two years have been especially tough on teachers in our public schools,” FORR President Ed Powe explained. “They have had to deal with a multitude of challenging situations such as COVID-19; vaccinations; masks or no masks; virtual teaching; in-class teaching; what can be taught in the curriculum and what cannot be taught in the curriculum; what subjects cannot be taught in the classroom and Critical Race Theory (even though it is not currently taught in any of our schools),” he said. “All of this in addition to their everyday required workload, which seems to get bigger each and every day.”

With April being Teacher Appreciation Month, FORR wants to take the time to show its support to those who work tirelessly for students in the community.

“Teaching is a work of love. It is one of the most difficult jobs one can perform,” Powe told The State Journal.

He said he spent one hour a week over a six-week period with a fifth grade class as part of Junior Achievement and it gave him a renewed sense of gratitude and respect for teachers.

“They are by far the most overworked and underpaid profession, period,” Powe stated.

The hot boxed lunches will be catered by Gigi’s. There will be a few varieties for teachers to choose from: chicken wing or breast with macaroni and cheese and green beans; meatloaf with mashed potatoes and green beans; pork chop with mashed potatoes and green beans; and a vegetable option.

The organization is planning on providing the lunches to FIS teachers on Thursday and FCS teachers during the last week in April.

Checks can be mailed to FORR at PO Box 973, Frankfort, Ky. 40602. Online donations will also be collected on the FORR website — www.focusonracerelations.org. Click on donate to contribute and mark the donation as “teacher appreciation day.” There is also a GoFundMe account set up at www.gofundme/f/community-teacher-appreciation-luncheon.

“If everyone gives a little, no one has to give a lot,” Powe added.

