Sam Sams and Tyler Reed stepped into new roles this past school year, taking over as principals at Second Street School and Frankfort High, respectively.
And then, while they were settling into their jobs, the coronavirus pandemic hit.
When schools closed on March 13, it wasn’t known when they would be back in session.
It turned out they wouldn’t be, with the school year being completed with Nontraditional Instruction (NTI).
“It was definitely difficult,” said Reed, the interim principal at FHS. “There were discussions with (Superintendent) Dr. (Houston) Barber, Sam and me, about what to do, what we were able to do. We had discussions every 12 hours it seemed like to come up with a new plan.”
The closing came fast for the schools.
“I had heard rumors of districts larger than ours shutting down, and it seemed like within 24 to 48 hours we were having the same conversation,” Sams said.
“We had a board meeting Thursday, and we got everything done that we needed to and handed it out on Friday, and that was the last time we were in the same building.
“I thought we’d do this for a week, have spring break and then come back. If we’d known that was the last time we’d see them at school, I think we would have hugged them a little tighter, said our goodbyes.”
Sams, who grew up in Frankfort, took over as principal in August following the retirement of Dewey Hensley. She had spent the previous three years as the rigor alignment coach at Second Street.
Prior to that, she spent her first year in the district as the gifted and talented teacher and district coordinator.
“Being the rigor alignment coach gave me a lot more separation,” she said. “I was working with teachers like a coach, and that definitely helped with the transition to this job.”
Reed spent four years as a special education teacher at FHS before leaving in October to become an assistant principal at Paris High School.
“I did a lot of disciplining, I took on a lot of test detail, a lot of scheduling stuff,” he said about his time at Paris. “I had a hand in quite a bit of things. I got a lot of experience, but it was in a short time.”
Reed returned to Frankfort in February as FHS’ interim principal when John Lyons left for a job with the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board.
“I knew them coming back,” he said about Frankfort’s staff, “but I was coming back as a leader when I’d been a colleague. I know their strengths and quirks, and they know mine as well.”
When schools closed because of the pandemic, Frankfort Independent Schools had seven days of school before its spring intercession began.
FIS hadn’t used NTI before, but Reed was familiar with it having taught in the Jessamine County school system before coming to FHS.
A plan for the first seven days at Frankfort High hit some snags, but changes were made to keep students on track.
“It was not super successful,” Reed said about the early plan. “Parents and students were overwhelmed, but we had spring intercession where we could reevaluate how to serve the students better.
“It went great,” he said about NTI work after the intercession. “The students’ performance levels went back to where they were when they left really quickly, and some went higher.”
Dealing with the pandemic meant changes had to be made quickly, but Sams and Reed said their staffs responded well.
“It’s been a challenge, but every day in education is different,” Sams said. “Our teachers are adaptive and resilient. It was nothing they couldn’t handle.
“They’ve been amazing. They’d never done NTI before, but they didn’t let a day go by where they weren’t checking on students, over the phone, with Zoom meetings and Google meetings. They made sure the students had what they needed, and not just for school but that their basic needs were met.”
“It’s been difficult in a different way,” Reed said. “We all love Frankfort High, we love the community, and we love being together, but our teachers ran with what they needed to do.”
Doing work virtually, while necessary, hasn’t been ideal.
“It’s just the distance,” Sams said. “Education is so much more than teaching content. It’s very grounded, and it’s building a personal relationship with your students and staff. Not having that face-to-face interaction has been the most challenging.”
“It’s communication,” Reed said. “When I have new information, I want to pull everyone together to tell them. I can’t, and that’s tough.”
Despite all the challenges the school year presented, both principals are happy to be in their current positions.
“I love Frankfort,” Reed said. “I love the community, and I knew they were doing great things at the school.”
“We had started planning end-of-the-year activities, the big eighth-grade trip,” Sams said about the time right before schools closed. “We were looking to finish the year strong. We did, but in a different way.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, it’s been a 10,” she said about her first year as principal. “I’ve loved every minute of it, and I’m excited about next year. I hope we have a little bit of normalcy, but this district is a wonderful place, and I’m blessed to be a part of it.”
