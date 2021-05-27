Diversity among educational staff is something local school administrators are seeking.
Proportionally speaking, non-white teachers are about one-fifth as common at Frankfort Independent Schools as non-white students. At county schools, non-white teachers are one-eighth as common as non-white students.
Administrators agree it's an issue, but seeking diversity and being able to hire teachers who help bring that about are two different matters.
FIS Dr. Houston Barber said there are two layers to the issue.
“One is our board team and I, we worked on our strategic planning and our strategic efforts,” he said. “One of the goals that we had was to recruit and retain quality staff that reflects our population. I think that’s important.
“Our goal is to really provide supports for our kids that come from different backgrounds, different foundations, different cultures and give them an experience that they benefit from but also grow from and help them become the best version of themselves.”
FIS has partnerships with Kentucky State University and the University of Louisville to help with recruiting.
“The other thing that we do is partner with our universities to recruit staff and specific to reflecting our population,” Barber said. “The challenge is that we have a smaller number of candidates entering the profession overall, but then we also have a small population of candidates to choose from who are minorities.”
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau compiled by career website Zippia, 22% of college students majored in education in 1975, a higher share than any other major. By 2015, fewer than one in 10 Americans pursuing higher education devoted their studies to education.
It’s a trend that’s being felt in the local districts.
“We’re getting less and less applications to all positions,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “Positions that in the past we’d have 30 applications, now we’re getting eight to 10 applications.”
Jessica Dueñas grew up in New York. Kentucky’s teacher of the year in 2019, she is now a consultant with FIS working with its diversity, equity and inclusion committee, and looking at people she grew up with shows why some are choosing different career paths.
“For the people of color who were able to go to college and finish college, I knew several who said they would love to teach,” she said, “but growing up poor they didn’t want to go into a field that didn’t have a great financial gain. They went into economics, business, more lucrative fields.”
There are also other factors for minority teachers.
“It can be difficult for educators of color to feel supported,” Dueñas said. “Male colleagues of color are often expected to be the disciplinarian, and for educators of color, there’s the pressure to quote-unquote represent.”
In March, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the relaunch of the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching (KAET), a statewide initiative to recruit and retain a more diverse workforce of teachers.
“This initiative will help us to recruit, develop and retain a highly effective, diverse and culturally competent workforce of teachers and school leaders,” Beshear said.
According to Kentucky Department of Education statistics sent in a release, during the 2019-2020 school year, about 25% of students identified as a race other than white, while only about 5% of teachers identified as non-white.
In the local districts for the 2019-2020 school year, according to the KDE School Report Card, FIS had 31.5% of its students identify as non-white or two more races, and 6% of its teachers were Black.
For FCS, 28% of its enrollment was non-white or two or more races, and 3.4% of its teachers/certified staff were non-white.
FCS has 483 white certified employees; 17 certified employees are non-white, 13 of whom are Black.
“Research has shown that when students see a teacher who looks like them or shares their background, they do better in the classroom,” Thomas Woods-Tucker, Kentucky’s deputy commissioner of education and KDE’s first chief equity officer, said in a release.
Dueñas agrees that it’s beneficial for students to see teachers who look like them.
“I think it’s incredibly important for all students,” she said. “If they see people who look like them or if they see people who don’t look like them, it opens their minds going into adulthood, but especially for students who need to see someone who looks like them, they know they’ll be seen and they see themselves in the future.”
To help find more teachers, both local districts are looking close to home.
“The board approved the hiring of four teachers paid an extra duty stipend to help with the recruitment of educators, including diverse educators,” FCS Assistant Superintendent Sharla Six said. “We’re trying to recruit our own teachers.”
The four teachers have identified a group of 25 college students who recently graduated from FCS schools as possible educators, and some of them will be working in the district’s summer school program. Six said between six and 10 of the students are minorities.
FCS also has a diversity, equity and inclusion committee, and Six said the committee has 50 volunteers signed up who are certified and classified staff, and some will be opening their classrooms to students identified as possible future educators.
“We’re trying to build all those pathways,” Six said. “Students have to have so many observation hours for class, and they can come in and see if this is a good fit.”
Barber pointed out FIS students have the opportunity to earn college credit for free through partnerships with Kentucky State University and Kentucky, and they’re also required to serve an internship.
“Why is that all important? Because what it does is allow for an equitable opportunity for kids that may not otherwise know or have experience or exposure,” Barber said. “This is all relevant because when it comes down to it, the type of experiences our kids get, the types of supports our kids get, the type of support our families get, matter.
“In the end we can encourage them to want to give back and come back and be a staff member because they’ll recognize it changed their life.”
What else can be done to bring in teachers?
“I think there needs to be an incentive for people to join the field,” Dueñas said. “I know there will be pushback, ‘are they qualified?’ but from my personal experience there were people I grew up with who went into another profession and wanted to be teachers. Who doesn’t want to serve their community?”
But even with partnering with colleges, growing your own staff and attending career fairs, Barber knows there’s more work to be done.
“We’ve done a great job collectively with introducing our recruiting effort and growing it,” he said, “but we still have a long way to go because we’re not anywhere where we need to be to reflect our population, and that’s the truth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.