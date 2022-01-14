081721_CraigFoley_hb_web-1.jpg

Craig Foley, seen here at practice in August, has been relieved of his duties as Frankfort High's head football coach. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

In August, Craig Foley became the winningest football coach in the history of Frankfort High.

This week Foley found out he won’t be returning as the Panthers’ head coach.

“It was kind of unexpected,” Foley said. “I knew I had a meeting coming up, but I had no idea this would happen. I thought I might get a slap on the wrist for a couple of things.”

Foley, who was the head coach at FHS for 19 years, posted on Facebook Thursday he had a meeting with Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Dr. Houston Barber and was given an opportunity to resign, but was told his contract as football coach wouldn’t be renewed.

Foley declined the offer to resign.

“I had a mission when I became a head football coach at Frankfort to win a state championship,” he said. “We hadn’t done that yet.”

Foley remains at FHS as an assistant principal.

“I didn’t get a specific reason,” Foley said. “I was told it was time for a change.”

When reached by The State Journal, Barber had no comment.

Foley closes his tenure at FHS with a 145-82-1 record. The Panthers went 7-5 this past season, reaching the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

“We won a lot of games, put a lot of kids in college and helped a lot of boys grow into men,” Foley said. “I think we taught a lot of kids life lessons through football that they otherwise might not have gotten.”

When asked why he thought he might be reprimanded going into the meeting, Foley said social media posts.

“I’ve always fought for the kids, for my football players and the facilities,” he said. “Some people weren’t happy with some of the things I wrote, and I think that was a little bit of it.

“One thing is I left the program better than I found it. They have a nice weight room and a nice locker room. There are still improvements that need to be made, but it’s up to the next person to continue that.”

Foley is staying as assistant principal for the time being. He said he could retire at the end of June with 27 years in public education, but right now that’s not in his plans.

“I’m not ready to retire,” he said. “I have a lot of energy and fire to be a public school head coach. I’m not 50 yet (he turns 50 in February), I have three kids in college, and my wife has seven or eight more years in public education before she can step out.

“Being an assistant coach at the collegiate level would be an awesome opportunity. I’ve talked to a couple of places.”

Frankfort reached the final four of the Class 1A state playoffs in 2007 and 2013.

“I always wanted what was best for the kids,” Foley said, “and I wish the best for the kids.”

And they’ll do it with Frankfort’s first new football coach in 20 years.

“They wanted to go in a different direction,” Foley said. “It is what it is.”

