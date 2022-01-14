In August, Craig Foley became the winningest football coach in the history of Frankfort High.
This week Foley found out he won’t be returning as the Panthers’ head coach.
“It was kind of unexpected,” Foley said. “I knew I had a meeting coming up, but I had no idea this would happen. I thought I might get a slap on the wrist for a couple of things.”
Foley, who was the head coach at FHS for 19 years, posted on Facebook Thursday he had a meeting with Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Dr. Houston Barber and was given an opportunity to resign, but was told his contract as football coach wouldn’t be renewed.
Foley declined the offer to resign.
“I had a mission when I became a head football coach at Frankfort to win a state championship,” he said. “We hadn’t done that yet.”
Foley remains at FHS as an assistant principal.
“I didn’t get a specific reason,” Foley said. “I was told it was time for a change.”
When reached by The State Journal, Barber had no comment.
Foley closes his tenure at FHS with a 145-82-1 record. The Panthers went 7-5 this past season, reaching the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
“We won a lot of games, put a lot of kids in college and helped a lot of boys grow into men,” Foley said. “I think we taught a lot of kids life lessons through football that they otherwise might not have gotten.”
When asked why he thought he might be reprimanded going into the meeting, Foley said social media posts.
“I’ve always fought for the kids, for my football players and the facilities,” he said. “Some people weren’t happy with some of the things I wrote, and I think that was a little bit of it.
“One thing is I left the program better than I found it. They have a nice weight room and a nice locker room. There are still improvements that need to be made, but it’s up to the next person to continue that.”
Foley is staying as assistant principal for the time being. He said he could retire at the end of June with 27 years in public education, but right now that’s not in his plans.
“I’m not ready to retire,” he said. “I have a lot of energy and fire to be a public school head coach. I’m not 50 yet (he turns 50 in February), I have three kids in college, and my wife has seven or eight more years in public education before she can step out.
“Being an assistant coach at the collegiate level would be an awesome opportunity. I’ve talked to a couple of places.”
Frankfort reached the final four of the Class 1A state playoffs in 2007 and 2013.
“I always wanted what was best for the kids,” Foley said, “and I wish the best for the kids.”
And they’ll do it with Frankfort’s first new football coach in 20 years.
“They wanted to go in a different direction,” Foley said. “It is what it is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.