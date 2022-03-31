Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced the appointment of eight members to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents, under legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this month, and includes two former statewide elected officials.
Senate Bill 265, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, stated, “The Kentucky State University board of regents has a current membership that has a history of failing to function and is no longer functioning according to its statutory mandate.”
The bill directed the governor to replace eight of the 11 members by Monday, so the Senate can confirm them before they adjourn, April 14. Current student, staff, and faculty regent members are unaffected.
Those named include:
• Ernie Fletcher of Osprey, Florida, is a former Republican Governor of Kentucky, where he oversaw the management and budget of the Executive Branch. He is also a physician at the Fletcher Group, Inc., and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.
• Edward Hatchett of Glasgow is a former Democratic state auditor and managing partner and counsel at Blue Spring Creek LLC. As state auditor from 1995–2003, he oversaw the auditing of accounts and financial transactions of all agencies of Kentucky. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.
• Charles Moyer of Louisville, a professor and former dean at the University of Louisville College of Business. Moyer has taught finance and business courses for decades at several higher education institutions. The Howard University graduate shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.
• Tammi Dukes of Farmington Hills, Michigan, is vice president of global sustainability at Adient. Dukes has spent decades of her professional career providing finance and auditing services to clients in the private sector. Dukes is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2027.
• Michael Adams Jr., of Lexington is a vice president, commercial loan officer at Independence Bank and a managing member of Urban Industries LLC. He has long personal and commercial banking experience and a background in business management. Adams is a KSU grad, whose term expires June 30, 2024.
• Gerald Patton of Rancho Mirage, California, is a retired higher education executive with experience working for multiple accreditation associations. Before retiring, Patton was director of assessment and educational effectiveness at California State University. He is a KSU graduate and shall serve for a term expiring June 30. Patton is the only current regent retained by Beshear.
• Jason Moseley of Lexington is the head basketball coach at Frederick Douglas High School and is a graduate of KSU. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.
• Robert Ramsey of Georgetown was a cabinet secretary during the Fletcher administration and is now retired. He is a graduate of Florida A&M and shall serve for a term expiring June 30.
Beshear thanked the new regents, saying, “They are helping ensure the university’s long-term success, and when KSU succeeds, Kentucky succeeds. As the state’s only public HBCU, this university holds a unique place in our past, present and future, helping make higher education more accessible and inclusive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I have to wonder why Ernie Fletcher wasn’t tagged? You’re it…
I wonder how you get on this list that the republican super majority legislature provided Governor Beshear to choose from? What were the standards they were looking for? Apparently, the lack of corruption during one’s tenure as governor wasn’t part of the criteria. I guess maybe they thought that it takes one to no one. Goodness gracious!
https://www.cnn.com/2006/LAW/05/12/governor.indicted/ Governor Ernie Fletcher and his corrupt Administration were Indicted by s
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.