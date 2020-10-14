President Mary Sias says Kentucky State will cut back, but move forward

Kentucky State University President Mary Sias gives the State of KSU address “KSU, Still Climbing… Onward and Upward” at Bradford Hall in this 2014 State Journal file photo.

Former Kentucky State University President Mary Sias was named to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently.

Sias, who resides in Dallas, currently serves as director to the Millennium Leadership Initiative and assistant to the president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Her term on the Texas Southern University Board of Regents will expire on Feb. 1.

While in Frankfort Sias was a member of the Kentucky One Hospital Board, Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, Frankfort YMCA, and the Frankfort Woman’s Club.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Tougaloo College, Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Master of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University. 

