Focus on Race Relations (FORR) Frankfort and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Alabama are sponsoring a racial justice student essay contest.

The essay contest is open to students in grades 9-12 attending public school in Frankfort or Franklin County.

“This is a great thing for teachers to do with their students,” said Ed Powe, president of FORR. “We’re hoping to get a large number of participants.”

Essays should be 800 words long and should connect the dots between historical events in Frankfort or the United States and what’s going on today in Frankfort or nationally.

The contest begins Nov. 1 and ends March 30. The essays will be sent to the EJI to be judged, and winners will be announced at Frankfort’s Juneteenth celebration on June 19.

Up to $5,000 will be awarded to essay winners.

Essay resources are available at the FORR website, focusonracerelations.org/essay-contest. There is also a link on the page for anyone who has questions about the contest.

