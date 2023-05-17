A total of 42 Franklin County students who were named to the Bluegrass Community & Technical College Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

BCTC logo.png

They are Elizabeth Grivetti, Kaitlyn Abel, Lauren Aguilar, Hunter Blackford, Nicholas Buchner, Jackson Cantor, Michaela Cobb, Benjamin Curry, Anthony Davis, Boone Depenbrock, Amber Dufour, James Durham, Gabriela Garcia Genis, Layce Goodlett, Anslee Graham, Charles Harrod, Jacob Henry, Jamie Hobbs, Michael Hopper, Grant Kiser, Emily Majewski, Timothy Manns, Layne Masters, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Cashmere Morgan, Jacob Nutting, Katheryn Parker, Mackenzie Paul, Alisa Price, Connor Purvis, Joshua Redmon, Stella Ruwet, Daniel Sams, Brian Shepherd, Haelie Shouse, Sherry Smith, Richard Southworth, Richard Sowders, Anthony Valentine, Kelsey Wallace, Harrison Warfel and Tiffany Williams.

