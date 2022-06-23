Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University

FAIRFAX, VA — Hunter Foster, a Western Hills High School student, and Samuel Curry, a Frankfort High School student, have been selected as national youth delegates to the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University (GMU).

Foster and Curry join a select group of 100 students from across the country to participate in the intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation.

"Foster and Curry were chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies," according to a press release from GMU. "The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The summit will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry."

The summit will take place June 26-July 1.

