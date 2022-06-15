The Kentucky State University Board of Regents announced Wednesday four finalists for the position of interim president of KSU.
Finalists were selected from a list of candidates identified by The Registry Advisory Services, a placement firm for interim higher education administrators.
The candidates are Dr. James A. Anderson, Dr. Everette J. Freeman, attorney Patricia Lofton Hardaway and Dr. Ronald A. Johnson.
KSU is required to name an interim president as part of House Bill 250, which the state legislature passed in its last session.
HB 250 gave Kentucky State $23 million as a loan after the school was found to be in a dire financial situation last summer about the same time M. Christopher Brown II resigned as KSU president. Clara Ross Stamps has been serving as the school’s acting president since Brown’s resignation in July.
The KSU Board of Regents approved to engage the services of The Registry at a special called board meeting May 9.
Dr. Gerald Patton, chair of the KSU Board of Regents, said the board expects to name an interim president at a special called board meeting later this month.
Dr. James A. Anderson
Anderson received a B.A. degree at Villanova University and a Ph.D. at Cornell University.
At Villanova, he also served on the Board of Trustees for 10 years (2000-2010). At Cornell, he was one of the earliest African American graduate students to receive a doctoral degree in psychology.
Anderson served as chancellor and professor of psychology at Fayetteville State University from 2008 until his retirement in 2019.
Currently, he sits on the Board of Trustees of Bennett College, one of only two HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) for women. Anderson previously served as a vice president and associate provost at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Albany, a vice president and associate provost at Texas A&M University, a dean and associate provost at North Carolina State University, professor of psychology and director of the Benjamin E. Mays Academy of Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and, department chair and associate professor of psychology at Xavier University in New Orleans.
Dr. Everette J. Freeman
Freeeman received a B.A. in sociology/economics from Antioch College, a M.A. in labor and industrial relations from the University of Illinois, and an Ed.D. in education foundations from Rutgers University.
Additionally, he holds a certificate from the Institute for Educational Leadership at Harvard University and a certificate in economics from Fircroft College in Birmingham, England.
Freeman has extensive experience in human resources, having served for many years in various corporate capacities as a performance, educational and organizational effectiveness consultant. He was the president of Community College of Denver from Nov. 1, 2013, through Dec. 31, 2020, when he retired.
Freeman was president of Albany State University, having held that office from 2005 to 2013. Prior to Albany State, he served four years as senior vice president and provost at the University of Indianapolis. He previously was the executive assistant to the president at Tennessee State University, where he served as interim vice president for university relations and development. Freeman also served as dean of Continuing Education at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi.
Patricia Lofton Hardaway
Hardaway earned a B.A. in sociology at Wilberforce University. She holds a master’s degree in public works from the University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Public And International Affairs, and a J.D. degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.
Hardaway, an attorney and university administrator, consults with higher education institutions, health centers and businesses on governance, strategic planning and organizational change and policy matters.
She led Wilberforce University as its 19th president, only the second woman to do so in the university’s 158-year history. She returned to the university in the fall of 2007 as university provost and, immediately thereafter, was named vice president of academic affairs.
The Board of Trustees elected Hardaway to interim president in July 2008 and to the presidency in March 2009. Prior to joining the university administration, she served as a University Trustee, becoming the first woman elected to chair the Wilberforce University Board.
Dr. Ronald A. Johnson
Johnson earned a B.A. in economics and an MBA in finance from Adelphi University, and he holds a M.A. and Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University. He is a higher education advisor and executive who has led change successfully at both public and private universities.
Johnson is the former president of Clark Atlanta University (CAU), where he led the development and implementation of transformational academic, financial, competitive positioning, organizational, and operating strategies that resulted in significant improvements in enrollment, first-time undergraduate student retention, six-year graduation rates and key financial performance indicators.
