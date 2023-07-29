072923.NABC Honors Court.jpg

Four Kentucky State University men’s basketball players have been named to the 2022-2023 NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) Honors Court, representing outstanding achievement in the classroom by student-athletes.

They are Brandon Hill, Elijiah Lockhart, Josh Cross and Ifeoluwa Shoyoye.

