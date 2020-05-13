Grad

Four local students earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit school in Salt Lake City recently.

Bradly King, of Frankfort, earned a Bachelor’s of Science Business Management degree.

Sharon Sea, of Lawrenceburg, earned a Bachelor’s of Science Business-Healthcare Management degree.

Ryan Harris and John Duffy, both of Shelbyville, earned Master of Science Management and Leadership degrees.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription