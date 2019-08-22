The Frankfort Plant Board presented a rebate check to Franklin County Schools that represents savings that the school system will see due to a new electricity contract FPB entered this spring.
FCS will save over $26,000 thanks to a rebate that FPB approved for all electric customers last month.
Earlier this year, the Plant Board switched wholesale power suppliers. The previous supplier was for-profit Kentucky Utilities and the new supplier is Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency, which is a cooperative of Kentucky municipal utilities.
FPB estimated that it will see a $4.8 million in savings for ratepayers this year and it will return $1.6 million of that to eligible electric customers. The credit is automatically applied to August bills.
FPB presented a rebate check to Frankfort Independent Schools last week.