FPB Board Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen presents an electric rebate check to Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp. FPB is returning $1.6 million to the community as a result of savings from switching wholesale power suppliers from Kentucky Utilities to the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency. (Photo provided by FPB)

The Frankfort Plant Board presented a rebate check to Franklin County Schools that represents savings that the school system will see due to a new electricity contract FPB entered this spring. 

FCS will save over $26,000 thanks to a rebate that FPB approved for all electric customers last month

Earlier this year, the Plant Board switched wholesale power suppliers. The previous supplier was for-profit Kentucky Utilities and the new supplier is Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency, which is a cooperative of Kentucky municipal utilities. 

FPB estimated that it will see a $4.8 million in savings for ratepayers this year and it will return $1.6 million of that to eligible electric customers. The credit is automatically applied to August bills. 

FPB presented a rebate check to Frankfort Independent Schools last week. 

