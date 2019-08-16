081719_fpb01_MHonline.jpg
Buy Now

Frankfort Plant Board General Manager Gary Zheng, middle left, and board member Jeff Bradshaw, middle right, present a check from FPB to Frankfort Independent Schools, represented by Superintendent Houston Barber, far left, and Second Street Schools Principal Sam Sams, far right at the school on Friday, Aug. 16. (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

Representatives of the Frankfort Plant Board presented a rebate check to Frankfort Independent Schools that represents savings the school system will see because of a new electricity contract negotiated by the municipal utility. 

The school district will save about $3,500 as a result of the rebate that was approved by FPB for all electric customers last month. 

FPB switched wholesale power suppliers on May 1. The previous supplier was for-profit Kentucky Utilities and the current supplier is Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency, a cooperative of municipal utilities in the commonwealth. 

FPB estimates $4.8 million in savings for ratepayers this year and is returning $1.6 million of that savings back to eligible electric customers. The credit is automatically applied to August bills. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription