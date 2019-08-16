Representatives of the Frankfort Plant Board presented a rebate check to Frankfort Independent Schools that represents savings the school system will see because of a new electricity contract negotiated by the municipal utility.
The school district will save about $3,500 as a result of the rebate that was approved by FPB for all electric customers last month.
FPB switched wholesale power suppliers on May 1. The previous supplier was for-profit Kentucky Utilities and the current supplier is Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency, a cooperative of municipal utilities in the commonwealth.
FPB estimates $4.8 million in savings for ratepayers this year and is returning $1.6 million of that savings back to eligible electric customers. The credit is automatically applied to August bills.