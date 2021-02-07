Frankfort Audubon Society

Looking for a reason to get outside next weekend?

The Frankfort Audubon Society is seeking participants for the Great Backyard Bird Count between Friday and Monday, Feb. 15.

It's easy, fun and can be done anywhere birds are found. Participants are asked to watch birds for 15 minutes or more at least once over the four-day period. Observations may be submitted to https://birdcount.org or https://ebird.org 

The Frankfort Audubon Society will summarize the results and post on its Facebook page.

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/site/frankfortaudubon/

