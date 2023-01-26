012823.TFCA academic team_submitted.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy academic team was runner-up in the District Governor's Cup competition Saturday at Western Hills and earned 10 individual medals. From left are Noah Tigges, Andy Tigges, Brady Barnes and Grace Fields. (Photo submitted)

On Saturday, high school students from The Frankfort Christian Academy competed at the district Governor’s Cup academic team competition at Western Hills.  

The team took home the district runner-up trophy.

