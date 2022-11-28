The Frankfort Christian Academy will be performing “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” Thursday through Saturday at the school.

The play will be presented at 6:30 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at http://ow.ly/QXoJ50LAbIg and they’ll be available at the door.

113022.TFCA Play-Caldwell -Tigges_ly.jpg

The White Witch, portrayed by Riley Caldwell, stabs Aslan, portrayed by Noah Tigges, during rehearsal Monday for The Frankfort Christian Academy's production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." TFCA students will be performing the play Thursday through Saturday at the school. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
113022.TFCAPlay-Hix-Spirek-Owens-Tigges_ly.jpg

Aslan (Noah Tigges), far right, crowns Peter (Evan Owens) during Monday's rehearsal of "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" at The Frankfort Christian Academy. Susan (Lucy Spirek) is to the left of Owens, and at the far left is Edmund (Levi Hix). TFCA students will present the play Thursday through Saturday at the school. (Linda Younkin |State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription