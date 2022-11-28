The White Witch, portrayed by Riley Caldwell, stabs Aslan, portrayed by Noah Tigges, during rehearsal Monday for The Frankfort Christian Academy's production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." TFCA students will be performing the play Thursday through Saturday at the school. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Aslan (Noah Tigges), far right, crowns Peter (Evan Owens) during Monday's rehearsal of "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" at The Frankfort Christian Academy. Susan (Lucy Spirek) is to the left of Owens, and at the far left is Edmund (Levi Hix). TFCA students will present the play Thursday through Saturday at the school. (Linda Younkin |State Journal)
The Frankfort Christian Academy will be performing “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” Thursday through Saturday at the school.
The play will be presented at 6:30 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at http://ow.ly/QXoJ50LAbIg and they’ll be available at the door.
Laura Ragsdale, who teaches middle school Bible and computer at TFCA, is the drama director and is directing this production. She’s in her fifth year directing plays at the school.
The play is dramatized by Joseph Robinette from the story by C.S. Lewis.
The story centers around Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch and the adventures of four children who wander from an old wardrobe into Narnia. The play features chases, duels and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan.
It’s a tale about the triumph of good over evil, and Ragsdale took her time deciding on which play to perform.
“I pray over every play we pick,” Ragsdale said, “and this is the one I felt we were supposed to do after lots of prayer.”
The play has two casts, with one cast performing Thursday and Saturday and the other cast doing Friday’s performance.
That allows the understudies the chance to get on stage after putting in the work of learning their lines.
“They’re very excited,” Ragsdale said of the cast. “We’ve got a lot of new students in the play, either sixth graders who are now old enough to do a play or new students.”
Productions at TFCA are open to students in grades 6-12.
The cast for “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is Noah Tigges, Aslan; Makayla Sebastian and Riley Caldwell, White Witch; Evangeline McDanell and Macy Ragsdale, Lucy; Grayson Driskell and Levi Hix, Edmund; Taylor Grace Ammon and Lucy Spirek, Susan; Nick Motayne and Evan Owens, Peter/Father Christmas; Austin LoBuglio, Mr. Beaver; Molly Gross and Macy Cobane, Mrs. Beaver; Gwyn Lucas, unicorn; Maggie Warfield, centaur; Shane Lawing, Mr. Tumnus; John LoBuglio, Fenris Ulf; Aubrey McReynolds and Gracie Shows, dwarf; Annie Roy and Vivi Turner, elf; and Laura Ragsdale, White Stag.
The crew is Brinlee Watson, Nate Keffer, Alissa Turner, Gia Picha, Ellie Gilbert and Riley Jo Hanna, and the tech crew is Payton LoBuglio, Caroline Johnson and Grace Fields.
Bethanee Buckler is the assistant director, Lexie Mackey is the creative director, and Sophia Lawing is the student director.
