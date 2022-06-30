Lisa Woodruff, curriculum director and teacher at The Frankfort Christian Academy, will attend a workshop series later this month at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

TFCA logo.jpg

The series, “Fabric of the Past: Weaving the Twentieth Century at the Beaumont Mill and Village in South Carolina,” was made possible by a nearly $187,000 Landmarks in American History grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

A total of 37 educators from 16 states will attend the series, which aims to use Spartanburg County’s textile heritage to help them explore and teach the histories of their communities.

NEH grant funds enabled USC Upstate to offer the series free of charge to participants and provided stipends that will help cover their individual travel, hotel, and meal costs.

