The Frankfort Civil War Round Table will discuss the effect of the third system of coastal defense on the American Civil War with John Weaver at a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
While the Third System of Coastal Defense was built in the wake of the War of 1812 to protect the young United States from a foreign invader, the only time any forts in the system saw action was during the American Civil War. Virtually all of these forts played some role in the war, with many of the forts in the southern part of the country playing a major role.
Gen. Winfield Scott initiated a blockade of all Southern ports in the early stages of the conflict, but this blockade was ineffective until Federal forces controlled the Third System forts guarding the key harbors of the Confederacy. Once that happened, the ability of the Confederacy to provision its war machine was greatly decreased, ultimately leading to the end of the war. The Third System forts in the South, therefore, played a key role in the ultimate Federal victory.
Join Weaver as he outlines the impact that these forts had on the war and the success of the Anaconda Plan — derisively referred to as Scott's Great Snake — that led to the demise of the Confederate war effort. Weaver is a nationally known expert on masonry coastal defenses and is the author of the highly acclaimed "A Legacy in Brick and Stone: Coastal Defense Forts of the American Third System, 1816-1867."
