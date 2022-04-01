FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

Frankfort High’s graduation date and location have been decided.

At Monday’s Frankfort Independent Schools board meeting, the board approved FHS graduation for June 10 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. The time will be decided at a later date.

After not having a graduation ceremony in 2020 because of COVID, last year’s ceremony took place on the front lawn of the school.

F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium reopened in November following an extensive renovation.

The board also approved the purchase of audio enhancement equipment for classrooms at Second Street School.

“We did a pilot project with the audio enhancement equipment and had some great success with teaching, learning and engagement,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber told the board.

The equipment will be put in 22 classrooms from pre-kindergarten to the sixth grade.

The Sentinel System consists of four speakers throughout the classroom in ceiling grids and comes with an amplifier, a lanyard that fits round the teacher’s neck and a hand-held microphone for students. Teachers wear an XD Microphone.

With the system, teachers don’t have to raise their voices so students in the back of classrooms can hear more clearly.

“It was very noticeable and significant,” Board Chair Jina Greathouse said about visiting a classroom that was part of the pilot program. “When I stepped in that classroom, it’s kind of a surround sound kind of thing. The clarity, the quality was pretty amazing.”

The district received a quote of $49,246.35 from Audio Enhancement.

The project will be funded as a general fund expenditure through a phased-in approach, and it will be part of the district’s technology plan for the next two years.

The board accepted the recommendation of RFH, PLLC as auditor in anticipation of a contract that will be approved later this month or in early May.

“They’re the fourth largest CPA firm in Lexington,” FIS Chief Finance Officer Amy Smith told the board. “They have extensive background with governmental accounting and school districts included, but not exclusively school districts.”

Barnes Dennig had audited FIS for the past two years.

“Barnes Dennig dropped a lot of school districts this year,” Barber said. “They just don’t have the capacity; that’s the reason they gave a lot of school districts. Their reach can only go so far.”

The district put out a request for proposal to find another accounting firm and received three responses. One respondent didn’t include any of the information that was requested and wasn’t considered for the job.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription