The Frankfort High School drama club will present "Anne of Green Gables," the final show of its 2021-2022 season, next weekend. The classic production will open on Saturday, June 4, at 3 p.m. A second showing will be June 4 at 7 p.m. The production will close on Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $8 for general admission, and $4 for students and seniors. No advance tickets will be sold.
"Anne of Green Gables" is the story of an orphan named Anne, played by Elizabeth Vaught, who is sent to the fictional community of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island in Canada. The audience quickly learns that there has been a serious mix-up when Anne arrives at the home of siblings Mirilla, played by Rebecca Vaught, and Matthew Cuthbert, played by Kai Taylor.
The family originally asked that a boy be sent to help them on their farm and must now decide whether to keep Anne at Green Gables. Their decision will have life changing consequences for all three characters. This classic coming-of-age tale chronicles Anne’s journey to finding her place in the world.
“Anne is an orphan and she has had a pretty rough life," Elizabeth Vaught said. "But, she always looks for the positive in everything. And when things don’t quite work out, she ends up imagining herself away from the situation."
During the show, Anne becomes close friends with Diana Berry, played by Layton Staples. As the story unwinds, Anne quickly draws Diana into her wily antics, much to the dismay of Diana’s mother, Mrs. Berry, played by Olivia Oberlin-Brown.
When asked who was the most disliked character is in the play, Oberlin-Brown responded in saying, “I would probably have to say Mrs. Berry and it is definitely deserved at times.
"She can be pretty insensitive and hot-headed and rude. But I think the reason she acts that way is because she really cares about her children and I do think that she is very sweet at times.”
Sophomore Sam Gilbert plays the young school boy, and Anne’s arch nemesis, Gilbert Blythe.
“My favorite part of the show is the ending," Gilbert said. "I like how all of the characters come around to accepting everyone for who they really are on the inside.”
Layton Staples also offered her favorite scene.
“It has to be the one where Anne accidentally gets Diana intoxicated," Staples said. "She believes that she is serving her raspberry cordial, when she is actually giving her currant wine. It is fun to pretend to be silly and disoriented.”
Director Andrew Tippett emphasized the learning opportunities that the production offers for the students.
“This play provides a good opportunity for my students to stretch themselves as actors," Tippett said. "It is set in the 1890s to early 1900s, so that allows us to explore the different cultural and societal aspects of that time period. However, one of the main themes of this story, as Sam pointed out, is accepting everyone even though they may appear to be different. Obviously, that is a timeless lesson for anyone to learn. But it is particularly appropriate for today’s young people.”
Students Kylee VanAtter, Elena DeSantis and Haylie Hayes also appear in the show. Laney Isaacs serves as the stage manager. Additional technical assistance is provided by Kaycee Hernandez and Audrey Jenkins.
For further information, email Tippett at andrew.tippett@frankfort.kyschools.us. You can also find the latest FHS drama club news at www.frankfortdrama.com. The play is presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Inc.
