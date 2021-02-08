COVID-19 caused the delay, but Frankfort High upheld its tradition of the senior clap-in Monday.
The senior class was the final class to return to FHS for in-person instruction, and that happened Monday.
“It went really well. I believe we had 35 seniors present for that, spaced out through the auditorium," FHS Principal Tyler Reed told the Frankfort Independent Schools board at its meeting Monday evening.
“We invited two family members from each senior family to come in and be a part of that clap-in, and we were able to get some pertinent information out to both the seniors and their families as they’re faced with the decision to choose virtual or in-person.”
Traditionally, the senior clap-in takes place during the first week of school at the first assembly. As seniors enter the auditorium, the other classes stand and remain standing until the seniors are seated.
On Monday, seniors were led through the halls for underclassmen to clap for them from their desks while in class. Reed said this year’s senior class is comprised of 56 students.
Reed reported there were 131 students in the building Monday, right at 40% of the school’s population.
“That’s kind of where we were expecting,” he said. “Again, we’re hoping to see those numbers continue to tick as our community spread falls and we get this second vaccine in place as well. Our protocols continue to be pushed out and relayed to families.”
FIS Superintendent Houston Barber stated that Second Street School has close to 50% of its students receiving in-person instruction.
“I’m happy to report some good news today,” Barber said. “We are officially in orange. Now I know it’s just one day, but it’s exciting because it’s progress. It’s like hitting a 3-point shot. It matters, but the long game matters as well.”
Counties in the orange zone on the state's COVID current incidence rate map have a rate of 10 to 25 per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Franklin County's rate was 23.3 on Monday's map.
“School phase-in has been great,” Barber said. “We’re showing evidence that there’s absolutely no spread happening within our schools when there are positive cases. That is good news.
“The tough news is we’re constantly having to quarantine several folks and that makes it very challenging, being completely transparent, and tough, but we are following protocols in those cases, and it does make it very challenging on our schools.”
He reported FIS personnel will receive its booster shot vaccine on Feb. 19.
In other business Monday, the board:
• approved a proposal from Momentum Construction for an increase in its general trade contract by $701.40 and to increase the direct purchase order with Atlas Construction for a cost of $4,676 to improve the signage at the building façade at F.D. Wilkinson Gym to meet the school’s current logo standards and to pay for this additional work with contingency funds.
“You have plenty available,” Craig Aossey, of G. Scott & Associates, Architects PLC, told the board about contingency funds. “This project came in way under budget early on.”
• approved a proposed credit for reduction in structural scope for bid packages 1 and 2 at F.D. Wilkinson Gym. This includes a credit of $917.40 from Momentum Construction and $1,000.52 credit from Mason Structures totaling $1,917.92 and to apply this credit back to project contingency.
• approved a proposal from CDI flooring to increase the height of resilient base to 6 inches as the areas with brown exposed glazed tile base at F.D. Wilkinson Gym for a total of $1,412 and to pay for this cost with available contingency funds.
• approved a capital funds request. “We typically do this at the end of the year, but in preparation of making the next step for our Second Street School playground, we wanted to go ahead and make the capital funds request now,” Barber said. “It includes that option in there as well and just excited to report we have several thousand dollars to make that happen. Hopefully we look for support from our community and hopefully those that want to get involved make it a really community-driven project. That’s the purpose behind it.”
• approved BG-1 for the Second Street School playground. “This is to basically get started,” Barber said. “We’re not going to hire an architect. We’re focused on planning and design, and there’s a committee that (FIS chief operations officer) Bobby Driskell has put together, just excited about this and that the community gets involved. Obviously there are many pieces of the playground we can keep and build up on, but we add to the experience.”
• heard a report from FHS junior Ella Abney and sophomore Lilia Smithson about Frankfort Leads, a student-led leadership conference scheduled for May 13-14.
