When LeeAnn O’Brien came to Frankfort High as an interpreter in November 2018, FHS had an American Sign Language Club.
The club disbanded when the sponsor left the school, but ASL is still a big part of FHS.
O’Brien is in her first year teaching an ASL class in addition to interpreting for students.
“We have a few deaf students in school, and I went to our guidance counselors,” O’Brien said. “It’s really difficult for them to learn a spoken foreign language. Two semesters of a foreign language is a requirement for one of the two diplomas you can get to graduate high school, and that’s the diploma that’s recommended if you’re going to college.
“The counselors were excited about it. They’d been trying to get a dual credit ASL class.”
O’Brien said ASL has been accepted as a foreign language at the college level for several years, and it recently started being accepted in high schools as well.
“Some are taking it as a foreign language,” she said of the students in her class. “Some already have their foreign language requirement in Spanish or Chinese, and they thought this would be a fun elective to take.”
That describes junior Samantha Wallin.
“I’d taken Chinese for three years,” Wallin said. “The other language class I could take was Spanish, but this was something you don’t see a lot, and a lot of people don’t know it. I thought it would be an interesting thing to learn.”
O’Brien, a graduate of Henry County High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in ASL interpreting studies from the University of Louisville in May 2016. She begins a master’s program in deaf and hard of hearing education at Eastern Kentucky University this month.
O’Brien started working as an interpreter in November 2016 and worked at Bondurant and Western Hills before coming to FHS.
This is the first time she’s taught a class in ASL.
“Right now I teach one class, and I’m still interpreting for students as well,” O’Brien said. “I have a student I follow all day, and I interpret all of their classes into sign language.
“I’ve picked up a lot of different things that I’ve seen in other classrooms. I’ve been in about 40 classrooms, and I’ve picked up different things I like.”
She currently has 19 students in her class.
“To learn American Sign Language you have to practice, and when I go in the virtual classroom they have practice conversations with me,” O’Brien said.
“I have students who get done ahead of time and are working ahead, and I’ve had them do some extra videos on the side. We have a Monday morning meeting every week where the principal talks about what’s coming up for the week.
“It’s like when Virginia (Moore) teaches a sign of the day (at Gov. Andy Beshear’s press conferences). Our principal always starts the meeting by saying, ‘Good morning, Frankfort High,’ and I have two students sign, ‘Good morning, FHS.’”
Students have also signed for the teacher spotlight in the school’s newsletter.
Wallin is enjoying the class.
“I’m actually catching on to it pretty well,” she said. “It's not as difficult as I thought it might be, and I definitely like it a lot.
“She’s a good teacher. She always asks if we have questions, and she goes over things multiple times to make sure we learn it. I like her as a teacher, and I like learning sign language.”
