The Frankfort High SBDM will have a special-called meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Frankfort High Media Center.

The agenda includes SBDM policy on consultation and principal selection along with a timeline. FHS is looking for a new principal after current principal. Tyler Reed was named the principal at Woodford County High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription