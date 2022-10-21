Center left, Elena DeSantis portraying Rebecca Ruth, and center right, Charlotte Saunderson portraying Rebecca Boone, are surrounded by mini-ghosts which are spirits who have never lived on earth in human form. They are from left, Emerson Bond, Easton Pennington, Zaida King and Iris Ashmore. (Photo submitted)
Far right, Guide Audrey Jenkins ses her SPECTRESPOT app to detect ghosts. Far left, Emily Thomas Tubman is portrayed by Elizabeth Vaught; and mini-ghosts are, from left, Daisy Wilson, Carlin Sweeney and Rachel Starkweather. (Photo submitted)
The Frankfort High School drama club proudly presents the Frankfort Ghost Walk; this non-traditional show opens the 2022-23 season. This production is a work of historical fiction featuring the ghosts of Frankfort’s best known celebrities and scoundrels from the 1800s to the 1950s.
The walk will be first offered on Wednesday. A second opportunity to participate will be offered on Friday. This production will close on Sunday, Oct. 30. The tours will start on Ann Street in downtown Frankfort near the Capital City Museum.
Each night three separate tours will be offered, the first beginning at 7 p.m., the second at 7:15 p.m. and the third at 7:30 p.m. Each tour will be identical with the exception that each group will have a different guide.
Tickets are on sale now via the GoFan platform, a link to which can be found on the homepage of our website at www.frankfortdrama.com. They are $10 for general admission, $5 for students and seniors. Patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible as the space for each tour is limited.
This is the second year in a row that Frankfort High has presented a Ghost Walk to celebrate the Halloween season. Last year, the drama club held its inaugural ghost walk in conjunction with the downtown Halloween Celebration on the Old Capitol lawn. However, the event was an extremely small production featuring only four ghosts performing during one single evening.
This year’s production features a brand new script with 25 ghosts featured on a one mile walk through historic downtown Frankfort. The script was written by Theatre Director Andrew Tippett with the assistance of Student Director Rebecca Vaught.
The story of the Frankfort Ghost Walk is told with the help of three tour guides (Lucy Saunderson, Audrey Jenkins and Abby Biggs). These guides are more than simple narrators, in fact, they are metaphysical scientists who are conducting research in the burgeoning field of paranormal activity.
They are employees of a brand new tech start-up that developed an app that takes advantage of the advanced gyrometric, electronic field monitoring and GPS location capabilities of modern smartphones.
The app is called SPECTRESPOT. The scientists use this app to locate the ghosts from Frankfort’s past. The following ghosts are known to frequently wander the downtown area: Former Gov. William Goebel (Kai Taylor), Ruth Booe (Elena DeSantis), Emily Thomas Tubman (Elizabeth Vaught), Rebecca Boone (Charlotte Saunderson) and, perhaps the most famous Frankfort spirit, The Gray Lady (Layton Staples).
“I’ve really loved my experience as a student director in this show," Vaught said. "It’s definitely a very different type of show, which has added to the fun of it! This group of kids is just awesome to work with and I’ve enjoyed my time with them."
Developing a production around Halloween has been Tippett’s goal since taking over the theatre program at Frankfort High.
“I personally love Halloween," Tippett said. "I also think that the holiday provides a natural avenue to capitalize on the drama club's core strengths, such as acting, costuming and makeup. Unfortunately, this is an extremely busy time in our season and previously this has been a road block.
"But last year the opportunity presented itself and we were able to quickly throw something together. I knew immediately that I wanted to develop the walk into a full fledged production. This year the students have been working hard to bring this story to our audience. It has been a learning process for everyone. I am very proud of their progress. It is my hope to make the ghost walk an annual Frankfort tradition.”
The following Second Street and Frankfort High students also appear in the show: Iris Ashmore, Emma Awa, Emerson Bond, Eli Brown, Olivia Oberlin-Brown, Rosie Delambre, Addison Finley, Zaida King, Marae Mallard, Emery Mitchell, Easton Pennington, Madelyn Pennington, Lucy Redmon, Vanessa Shelton, Rachel Starkweather, Carlin Sweeney, Emma Varble, Nora Varble and Daisy Wilson.
Additional technical assistance is provided by Sydney Chapin and Ella Simpson.
