The Frankfort High School drama club proudly presents the Frankfort Ghost Walk; this non-traditional show opens the 2022-23 season. This production is a work of historical fiction featuring the ghosts of Frankfort’s best known celebrities and scoundrels from the 1800s to the 1950s.

The walk will be first offered on Wednesday. A second opportunity to participate will be offered on Friday. This production will close on Sunday, Oct. 30. The tours will start on Ann Street in downtown Frankfort near the Capital City Museum.

Ghost walk poster 11x17.jpg
FGW_1.jpg

Center left, Elena DeSantis portraying Rebecca Ruth, and center right, Charlotte Saunderson portraying Rebecca Boone, are surrounded by mini-ghosts which are spirits who have never lived on earth in human form. They are from left, Emerson Bond, Easton Pennington, Zaida King and Iris Ashmore. (Photo submitted)
FGW_4.jpg

Far right, Guide Audrey Jenkins ses her SPECTRESPOT app to detect ghosts. Far left, Emily Thomas Tubman is portrayed by Elizabeth Vaught; and mini-ghosts are, from left, Daisy Wilson, Carlin Sweeney and Rachel Starkweather. (Photo submitted)
Ghost Walk Maps Updated 10-17-22.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription