From left, Frankfort High Drama Club seniors Leah Rome, Halle Simons, Victoria Shely and Katelyn Judd practice a scene during a recent rehearsal of "The Frankfort Drama Revue." (Photo submitted)

The Frankfort High School Drama Club will present "The Frankfort Drama Revue." "The Revue" is constructed on a variety show format and features multiple scenes and vignettes from well-known plays, as well as some more obscure works. This is the students' first theatrical production in over a year because of the pandemic.

The show will debut 7 p.m. Friday, May 7 on the front lawn of Frankfort High School. Patrons are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket to enjoy a more comfortable experience. There will be a second performance 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

Admission to the production is free, however, donations will be graciously accepted.

"The Revue "is directed by Andrew Tippett. It stars veteran seniors Katelyn Judd, Leah Rome, Victoria Shely and Halle Simons. Also appearing in the show are Baron Hardy, Hailey Hayes, Hannah Hayes, Reed Peters, Campbell Stahl, Kiara Taylor, Rebecca Vaught, Elizabeth Vaught and Kylee VanAtter.

All participants will be expected to follow COVID safety procedures, such as social distancing and masking. Any announcements regarding delays or cancellations due to inclement weather will be made from the drama club’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/fhsdramaclub.

For more information you can reach out to Mr. Tippett at andrew.tippett@frankfort.kyschools.us.

