The Frankfort High School Drama Club presents Barbara Robinson’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” opening Thursday at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Karen Kimmel Hatter Theatre, 328 Shelby St. Performances will also be held on Friday at 7 p.m. as well as Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and will finish with a matinee Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. No advance tickets will be sold. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $4 for students and senior citizens.
The classic holiday tale, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” begins with Grace Bradley (Victoria Shely) who has to put together the annual Christmas pageant at church at the last minute. Much to her dismay, the Herdman children (Dakota Kinsella, Brie Terrell, Sam Curry, Charlotte Saunderson, Bella Holt and Lucy Redmon) decide to take over all the major roles in the play. And the Herdsman’s are the worst, most horrible kids in town. Not only have they never heard the Christmas story, but they have never even been in a church. Fortunately, as rehearsals progress and the spirit of the season would dictate, a beautiful pageant is produced, with the Herdman children “making” the show instead of “breaking” it.
The play is presented through the eyes of 11-year-old Beth Bradley (Kyley Robinson) who narrates the story for the audience. The Bradley family is rounded out by all-American dad, Bob, played by Campbell Stahl, and little brother Charlie, played by Baron Hardy. Beth’s
friends, Alice and Maxine, portrayed by Kiara Taylor, Laney Isaacs and Emma Johnson, provide support and occasionally grief to Beth and Grace throughout the show.
This show is guaranteed to make you laugh and warm your heart. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” involves more than 50 students from our community. There are representatives, not only from FHS and Second Street School, but also from Good Shepherd Catholic School, Hearn Elementary, Collins Lane Elementary, Elkhorn Middle, Bondurant Middle, Capital Day School and home-schooled students.
Also appearing in the show are: Sam Gilbert, Jack Gilbert, Lyvia McCutchen, Noelynn Hardy, Riley Bowman, Lorelei Howell, Sophia Mosely, Noelle Taylor, Aubri Robinson, Elena DeSantis, Leah Rome, Rebecca Vaught, Halle Simons, Abby Biggs, Kaleigh Curry, Olivia Oberlin Brown, Lauren Pelfrey, Gianna Gannone, Amani Davis, Ember Rodgers, Hannah Hayes, Haylie Hayes, Abby Vaught, Alethia Anderson, Regan Taylor, Nate Webb, Alaina Holt, Ellie Johnson, Sam Johnson, Emily Vaught and Ella Miley.
“The pageant has become a special holiday tradition for our community,” remarked Director Andrew Tippett. “This is the 27th time this show has been produced in our community. It was first directed by Karen Kimmel Hatter in 1991 during her tenure with the Pegasus Players. I think that many who were involved in that first production could not have imagined that it would still be going strong after so many years. However, this play has become a multi-generational experience for many. I am grateful to be a part of such a wonderful Frankfort tradition.”
Assisting Tippett is student director Katelyn Judd, as well as Stage Manager Ben Curry and Run Crew Chief Kylee VanAtter. The rest of the technical crew consists of Amelia Wilkerson, Charlotte Wilkerson, Elizabeth Vaught, Kaleigh Curry, Hunter Wooldridge and Andrew Walker. This show is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. For all the latest news about the FHS Drama Club visit www.facebook.com/fhsdramaclub.