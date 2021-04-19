Four local students are among the 120 selected to attend the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, a highly competitive summer program for Kentucky high schoolers to focus on product innovation and business model design.
Three Frankfort High students — Carter Gilbert, Jewell Mueller and Pauli Hancock — and one Western Hills student, Kendall Harper, were chosen.
Hundreds of high school students applied to be part of the GSE experience. Participants are selected through a competitive process that does not consider GPA or test scores, and the experience is free for all participants. GSE’s designed application is "structured to identify creative problem-solvers who want to roll up their sleeves and dive head first into creating something meaningful," officials said in a news release.
“The GSE experience is so sought after that we have added a second session this year so we could accommodate the increasing demand. Kentucky has set the bar high for giving high school students a rewarding and unique residential college experience,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This program will unleash their innate entrepreneurial spirit and put them on a path to create businesses and opportunities that will reap benefits for our state for years to come.”
This year’s program will welcome 120 high school students from across the commonwealth, up from 72 in recent years, with plans to double the program size in 2022.
The three-week residential immersion program brings high school students from across the state together and "equips them with the tools needed to unleash their innate entrepreneurial spirits for the betterment of Kentucky," according to the news release.
During the program, teams of students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startups to a panel of judges. GSE teaches the opportunities, benefits and pitfalls of taking a business concept from the idea phase to pitching it to potential investors.
For more information, visit https://kentuckygse.com/.
