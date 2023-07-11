Sara Beth Boggs, a teacher at Frankfort High, is among 22 Kentucky educators selected as recipients of the 2024 Kentucky Teacher Achievement Awards.
The selections were announced by the Kentucky Department of Education last week.
These 22 teachers qualify to compete for the 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in September.
“The Kentucky Teacher of the Year Awards honor exceptional educators who go above and beyond to support Kentucky’s future leaders,” Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said. “Our teachers are among the best in the nation, and we at KDE are proud to recognize and celebrate their tireless efforts in their classrooms and communities.”
There were seven elementary school, seven middle school and eight high school educators selected, and during a ceremony in Frankfort on Sept. 13, the Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be announced.
From those three, the 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be named, and the winner will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Boggs teaches English and serves as an instructional coach at FHS. She received her bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education from Ohio Northern University and a master’s in education as a teacher leader with a literacy specialist endorsement from Georgetown College.
Boggs, part of a military family, has spent the last 22 years teaching English in classrooms across the country. At Frankfort High, she serves as the PEP Club sponsor, 10th grade class sponsor and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle coach.
She holds seats on the district Instructional Team, Intervention Team, UK Next Gen Profile of a Graduate Advisory Council, leads as a department chair and has represented her high school on a superintendent search committee.
This year, KDE received 1,367 teacher nominations from all 171 school districts. Of that number, 255 teachers completed their applications.
Judging was conducted by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators from across the state. Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, families, administrators and others.
