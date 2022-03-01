FrankfortHS_BrandLogos

Frankfort Independent Schools will be moving to masks being optional beginning Monday.

Superintendent Houston Barber announced the change in COVID protocol Tuesday morning on social media and the district’s website.

“We have continued to follow CDC guidelines with great success,” Barber said. “In following with updated guidance, we will be moving to mask optional beginning March 7. We ask that you respect and support each other whether choosing to mask or not.” 

