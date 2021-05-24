The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education received a TIGER Grant update for work being done on Second Street Monday, and board members and FIS staff had a chance to voice their concerns.
Katie Beard, director of public works for the city, discussed the work on Second Street, which is currently closed between Taylor Avenue and Conway Street.
“We are currently replacing storm sewer, doing sanitary sewer work as well as repairing the sidewalk and road in next few months,” Beard said.
“I think there’s a little bit of a struggle on communication exactly when and how traffic patterns are being changed,” FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said. “I would tell you that obviously we know it’s going to be difficult and there are challenges associated with it, but it’s been a little bit more than that.
“We’re getting a heads-up the day it’s happening or we’re not aware of this until after the fact. I’m sharing this because it’s a concern. We’re obviously about safety as well. We understand the project has to take place and it’s happening, but we also feel there are some challenges with that.”
Second Street Principal Samantha Sams addressed one of those challenges.
“I know we were using our entrance coming down Louisville Road and turning left into there,” Sams said. “That worked for a little bit, and then several of my teachers got pulled over by police one morning when that was no longer allowed.
“Everyone coming into the building is worried about getting a ticket because that is the only entrance into the building at this time, and we can only come down through Taylor Avenue or Louisville Road. We just want to make sure that is well communicated with the police — that is our only entrance and exit. A clear traffic pattern of how to get in and out would be very helpful.”
Beard said the project's contractor was aware that 40 to 50 students would be coming into Second Street after a two-week break and that access needed to be kept open at that time.
But Barber and Sams both said that there are currently 40 to 50 students at Second Street every day as part of the prekindergarten wrap-around, and that when summer school starts, at least 180 students will be at the school daily.
Board members were given time to ask questions or make comments.
“I’ve personally been very disappointed in the way this project has worked out,” said Jina Greathouse, board chairman. “There were conversations very early on that I don’t feel the city representatives were receptive to at all.”
Greathouse mentioned the work being done by the district to update the Second Street School playground, which is used after hours and on weekends by the community.
"It’s the most vibrant block in that project area,” she said. “To burying utilities to losing the center lane with respect to emergency access for our school, I don’t feel like we were heard on that. I think all the city was interested in doing was getting some easements from us to move ahead, and in hindsight that’s what it appears it was all about."
Greathouse added she wasn’t addressing Beard personally because Beard wasn’t involved in those early meetings and conversations.
“I won’t belabor, but I’ll reiterate that communication has been very poor with respect to building access and roadways,” Greathouse said. “We received little to no notice, and for me I’m quite disappointed.”
Beard said emails were being sent to update people and asked if there was a better method of communication.
Barber said direct communication with Sams, Frankfort High Principal Tyler Reed and FIS Chief Operations Officer Bobby Driskell would be better.
Driskell asked if he and Sams could attend the project’s weekly meetings on Tuesdays, and Beard said she thought that was a good idea.
In other business, the board approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2022.
Amy Smith, FIS chief financial officer, said additional federal CARES money means that the projected budget for the end of this fiscal year and the beginning balance for the next fiscal year is $916,000.
“With those additional funds in our beginning balance, basically I flowed that right into our contingency so the board can choose as needed what that needs to be spent on,” Smith said.
She added she has no information on grants for next year yet, but that information should arrive in June and July.
The board must pass a final budget in September.
Four change orders were approved for the F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium renovation totaling $15,096.54, which will be paid out of available contingency funds.
They were for the cost to reset loose, existing window seals after the demolition of window frames, the replacement of failed Tectum Roof deck, and the cost of labor and materials to replace existing ceilings in foyers that were deemed unsalvageable following demolition for abatement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.