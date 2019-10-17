The Frankfort Independent Schools district is the recipient of a $15,000 grant for early childhood education.
The school district is one of 50 school systems to receive the grant. The total amount of funds given equals over $715,000.
Funding for the grant comes from state agencies the Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families's Office of Child Care and the Department of Education's Office of Health Learning through the Every Student Succeeds Act.
The Governor's Office of Early Childhood announced the awards in a letter to School Readiness Alumni Teams on Monday. The letter says that the grants will "focus on strengthening Kentucky's comprehensive early care and education system, to support all young children and their caregivers."
"Participants will build on existing partnerships and relationships to improve the leveraging of resources across programs and agencies, build capacity of local leaders with regard to programs, communications, outreach to families, and engagement strategies, and to ensure children receive timely, effective, and high quality services that are responsive to their needs."
The grant will begin Nov. 15 and end Feb. 15.
FIS Superintendent Houston Barber said he is excited that the district was awarded the funds, which it will use to continue outreach and engagement with families and students both in the district and those not yet enrolled.
“Early childhood for us is a primary focus,” he said, especially in literacy. Setting up students for success as early as possible leads to needing less intervention resources needed in their future education.
The grant will help the district provide some additional services to students and their families but mostly "strengthen what we are already doing," Barber said.
FIS is committed to using a 3:1 approach to teach students, which means providing social/emotional supports, academic/behavioral supports and access to opportunities/pathways with mentoring supports, he said.