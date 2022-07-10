A Frankfort native was named as a recipient of the 2022 University of Kentucky Alumni Association Distinguished Service Award recently.

The award recognizes those who have provided extraordinary service to the university and the association.

Jay T. Hornback, who currently lives in San Diego, California, earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the College of Engineering in 2004. He is an out-of-state representative on the Leadership Advisory Council and has served one term on the UK Alumni Association Board of Directors.

He is a solution architect for a software company. He has volunteered with the University of Kentucky College of Engineering Career Development Office conducting resumé reviews and mock interviews. He was a founding member of the San Diego University of Kentucky Alumni Club and has served as club president. He is currently the club treasurer.

The UK Alumni Association’s Distinguished Service Award recognizes up to five recipients as selected by the Board of Directors Awards Committee. Nominees for this prestigious award should have:

  • Demonstrated a history of diligent work for the UK Alumni Association and/or a local alumni club.
  • Contributed to the accomplishments of the UK Alumni Association and/or a local alumni club.
  • Provided leadership and dedication to university and association programs.
  • Provided meaningful service to alumni and friends of the university, community and profession.
  • Earned at least 12 credit hours or has provided outstanding service to the university at the discretion of the selection committee.

Other 2022 Distinguished Service Award Recipients are Linda B. Gorton, D. Michael Richey and Quentin R. Tyler.

