Frankfort native Sydney Clark can’t imagine growing up anywhere else.
“It was a great childhood for sure,” she said. “Most of my immediate family lived here or close by, so I was really close with the majority of my family.”
Clark, who was born with a genetic condition that eventually led to the loss of her vision, was reading Braille as a 5-year-old at Second Street School and was nearly completely blind by her teenage years at Frankfort High.
But she was determined not to let her disability squash her dream of attending the University of Kentucky. After graduating from FHS in 2014, she enrolled as a freshman at UK.
“When I came to college, I didn’t always have a worksheet or something in front of me to read,” Clark said of the transition from high school to college. “That was a hard adjustment for me.”
One of the barriers she faced was that many of her professors didn’t know about resources for blind students.
“We live in an ableist society — it’s just not designed for people like us,” Clark, a public health major, stated, adding she was able to find support from her adviser and a couple of faculty members who were able to help with numerous science courses.
In fact, it was while completing her science requirement — a geology course — during her senior year at UK when she met Kent Ratajeski, a senior lecturer in Kentucky’s College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences.
“During the class we both realized that this field isn’t really built for people with visual impairments,” Clark remarked. “So he took the time to make everything tactile for me and after I finished with his class he wanted to make a resource for other teachers and students who were visually impaired.”
Ratajeski said that accessible textbooks for blind do exist but only explain pictures with words. So he made countless trips to Hobby Lobby to buy supplies such as clay, Styrofoam, fabric and wax sticks in order to make tactile graphics for Clark, in addition to using the UK Disability Resource Center’s Pictures in a Flash, a fuser machine that prints materials on special capsule paper.
“I wanted Sydney to experience the rich visual world of geology in a more direct and unfiltered way,” he said.
Once the semester was over, Ratajeski wrote a grant proposal to the American Geophysical Union to create an online tactile graphics repository that would be available for professors of students with visual impairments and asked for his former student’s assistance.
After securing grant funding, Ratajeski partnered with the International Association for Geoscience Diversity, which hosts the tactile graphic resources on its website.
“He started designing tactile graphics and would send them to me and I would review them, and send him feedback on them. We did that until the online resource was published with over 80 graphics that someone could print off on a special printer that made them tactile,” said Clark, who served as a consultant on the project.
Clark graduated from UK in December 2017 and earned a Master of Public Health degree with a certification in emergency and disaster management from Western Kentucky University.
She resides in Frankfort, where she works as an epidemiologist for the state.
“I deal with the data for COVID — reporting test results to local, state and national levels,” Clark told The State Journal.
As far as accessibility for those with disabilities, she said as a small town Frankfort does OK with the resources it has, but there are always ways to be more inclusive by involving more folks with disabilities in the decision-making process.
“A lot of the time if someone has a disability they are overlooked, and people without a disability think they know better than the person with a disability, which is obviously not the case,” Clark stated.
“If every voice is at the table to begin with things can be planned for ahead of time instead of just becoming an afterthought.”
During her undergrad and graduate years Clark did vast research on disability inclusion in emergency and disaster management, which is the field she hopes to eventually go into.
For now she is satisfied with her position in public health.
“It’s so versatile and vast, so there are so many opportunities to make a difference and to help,” she continued. “And, at the end of the day, that’s all I want to do.”
