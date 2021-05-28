Midway University

Two Frankfort nursing students received their pins from Midway University on Friday.

Ellen A. Williams, of Frankfort, earned an Associate's Degree in nursing.

Michelle Sency, also of Frankfort, received a Master of Science degree in nursing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription