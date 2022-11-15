When Frankfort’s annual junior-senior football game, part of homecoming festivities, had one quarter of girls-only play this year, it spawned a new fundraising idea.
FHS’ junior class is hosting a powder puff flag football game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sower Field with seniors and freshmen on one team and juniors and sophomores on the other.
It’s the first powder puff game anyone at the school can remember.
“During the junior-senior football game they had a girls-only quarter in it,” junior class President Chandler Davenport said. “It seemed like most of the girls really enjoyed it.”
But the game will have another component. The National Honor Society will have a table to sign up organ donors in a competition sponsored by Donate Life KY.
Organ donation is an issue close to Mallory Pennington’s heart.
“I saw it in the newspaper, and I sent an email to Breanna (Oliver) saying if the NHS could do this it would be awesome,” said Pennington, junior class sponsor. “Any chance I get to support or make people aware of organ donation, I do my best.”
Pennington was 8 years old when her father received a kidney transplant. He lived 27 years after the transplant, and when he passed four years ago it wasn’t because of kidney disease.
“Fortunately my uncle was able to donate a kidney, but going through the process opened my eyes to how difficult it is for people to obtain an organ when they need it,” Pennington said.
“When Ms. Pennington sent us the information about the competition, we jumped on it,” said Oliver, the president of Frankfort’s NHS chapter.
Donate Life sponsors two statewide competitions, one for getting the most people registered to donate and another where groups get points for activities such as making a PSA or using social media to educate and spread the word about organ donation.
According to Crysta McGee with Donate Life, the percentage of people registered to donate organs in Kentucky has risen from 25% in 2011 to 62% in 2022.
“With 62% of the state registered, there are parts of the state that may have more registrants, and this levels the playing field if they just do activities,” McGee said.
There will be two winners, one for each competition, and each winner will receive $1,000.
The powder puff game is to raise money for the junior class, which pays for prom and the junior-senior picnic.
Football players are serving as coaches for the teams, and there will be two all-male cheerleading squads, one for each team.
Some cheerleaders want to do a halftime show, and the dance team will perform at halftime. There will also be a concession stand.
Sam Gilbert will serve as the game’s announcer.
“I’m the voice of the Lady Panther soccer team,” he said. “I do all their games, but honestly I like football more than soccer, so I jumped at the opportunity.
“The third quarter of the junior-senior football game when just the girls played was the highest scoring quarter, so I’m excited for it.”
