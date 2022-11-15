111622_FHSPowderPuff01_submitted.jpg

Mallory Pennington, center, starts the race as Jaleia Hatchett, far left, and Lilli Wainscott, right, take off with a football in their arms during Powder Puff practice Monday night. (Photo submitted)

When Frankfort’s annual junior-senior football game, part of homecoming festivities, had one quarter of girls-only play this year, it spawned a new fundraising idea.

FHS’ junior class is hosting a powder puff flag football game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sower Field with seniors and freshmen on one team and juniors and sophomores on the other.

111622_FHSPowderPuff02_submitted.jpeg

India Hogan and Ava Maina keep warm during Frankfort High's Powder Puff practice Monday night. (Photo submitted)
111622_FHSPowderPuff03_submitted.jpeg

Sadie Dungan and Sydney Peak enjoy Frankfort High's Powder Puff practice at Sower Field Monday night. (Photo submitted)
111622_FHSPowderPuff04_submitted.jpeg

Jaleia Hatchett keeps warm with a cup of coffee during Frankfort High's Powder Puff practice at Sower Field Monday night. (Photo submitted)

