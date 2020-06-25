Looking for a colorful way to spend a day?
The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission recently launched the Frankfort Public Art Tour on their website at https://visitfrankfort.com/art/.
Originally developed in 2012 thorough a partnership with local organizations and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the public art tour was housed on a standalone website that could not readily be linked to the Commission’s primary website. Last year, funds were allocated to integrate the public art tour into http://www.visitfrankfort.com. The updated site is curated in collaboration with Josephine Sculpture Park and FrankArts — the Franklin County Arts Council.
Frankfort is not only the capital of Kentucky, it is also on track to become the public art capital of Kentucky.
A community with a rich artistic history and diverse cultural heritage, the Frankfort Public Art Tour gives guests a deeper look at the capital city, it’s historic architecture, it’s stained-glass windows, it’s murals and sculptures, and ultimately it’s people.
The local organizations that developed the tour include Joanna Hay Productions, Liberty Hall Historic Site, Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort, Downtown Frankfort Inc., the Kentucky Historical Society, the Kentucky Oral History Commission, The Kings Center, Capital City Museum, Kentucky Division of Historic Properties, and Josephine Sculpture Park.
The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission is a destination management organization whose mission is to promote Kentucky’s Capital City to visitors throughout the world.
For more information about the Frankfort Public Art Tour or the Frankfort Tourist Commission, contact Robin Antenucci at 502-875-8687 or at rantenucci@visitfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.