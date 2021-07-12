Capitol City Voices of Change, a local group whose primary purpose is to spread the word about recovery from alcohol and drug addiction, will host a Rally for Recovery on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at the Thorn Hill Learning Center, 700 Leslie Ave.

One way the group spreads the word about recovery is by locating resources in the community that can assist with recovery from addiction — including housing, employment, and transportation — and to assist in networking all these resources and making the community aware of their existence and their efforts.

The Rally for Recovery will feature activities for children, speakers, food and drinks, as well as community resources available to anyone struggling with addiction and/or mental health or who has a loved one struggling.

For more information, email elijahdeaton222020@gmail.com.

