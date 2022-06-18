William Arflack

William Arflack and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, in the U.S. Capitol. (Photo submitted)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — William Arflack, of Frankfort, interned for U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, this summer in McConnell's Washington, D.C., office. Arflack is a senior at University of Kentucky majoring in print journalism and minoring in political science.

“Working in such a prestigious office has truly been an honor," Arflack said. "My goal coming here was to learn as much as I could from the senator and all the talented staffers in his office.

"My responsibilities as an intern were a welcomed challenge. I am very grateful to have held this role during such a pivotal time in our nation’s history. I thank the senator and everyone in his office for this amazing experience.”

Arflack is a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and Bridgeport Christian Church. He is a 2019 graduate of Western Hills High School and is the son of Norman and Cindy Arflack of Frankfort.

